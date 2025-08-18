The launch of African Political Parties Summit (AfPPS), a landmark event, concluded in Accra, Ghana, with a resounding call to action.

Representatives from across the continent committed to a ten-point declaration aimed at fostering inclusive development and political representation. The declaration's core is a pledge to prioritize the inclusion of women, youth, and other marginalized groups in political and developmental agendas.

Organized by the Africa Governance Centre, the Summit was lauded for promoting vital inter-party collaboration and encouraging a re-evaluation of political frameworks. This gathering marks a new era of cooperation and shared responsibility, signalling a departure from divisive politics toward a more unified and constructive approach to governance.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, delivered a powerful message about the true purpose of political parties arguing that when politics becomes a mere transaction, institutions suffer and public trust erodes.

The Summit, he said, served as a crucial reminder that political parties should aspire to be more than just "election-winning machines." They must evolve into enduring institutions that can effectively channel political competition into constructive governance.

Asiedu stressed that parties should provide the intellectual and policy foundations necessary for economic transformation and embody the discipline, vision, and moral leadership required for national progress. His comments resonated with many attendees, who recognized the urgent need for African politics to move beyond a focus on power for its own sake and toward a more profound commitment to serving the public good.

Similarly, Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff for the Republic of Ghana, further underscored this point, commending the Africa Governance Centre for its work in fostering collaboration and promoting cultural integrity.

He highlighted a critical need for political parties and governmental bodies to factor in the "psyche and heritage" of their people when constructing multi-party systems.

Debrah warned that failing to consider these fundamental cultural elements could lead to political systems that are unsustainable and ineffective, likening such efforts to "building castles in the air."

He was delighted that the summit's declaration included a commitment to building multi-party democracy on the heritage of the African people, a recognition that genuine democracy must be rooted in the unique traditions and values of its societies to thrive and be truly legitimate.

Likewise, Bikila Hurrisa (PhD), Public and International Relations Head of Ethiopia's Prosperity Party, offered a detailed perspective on the Summit's central theme: "From Politics to Prosperity: Inter-party Collaboration for African Development and Economic Transformation."

He described the theme as highly strategic, reflecting the ambition of African political parties to transition from focusing on narrow, self-serving interests to championing the holistic prosperity of their citizens.

According to him, this transformative vision is an essential component of the ultimate goal of African political parties. The ultimate objective should be nation-building, state-building, economic transformation, and social transformation, not merely winning votes or coming to power.

Bikila (PhD) elaborated on the Summit's broad participation, which included African and Caribbean political leaders, along with professionals, researchers, youth groups, and women's organizations. He noted that Adam Farah, Deputy President of the Prosperity Party, was a keynote speaker who emphasized the need to end "zero-sum politics" in Africa.

Acknowledged the complex political history of Africa Bikila (PhD) lamented that leaders have not yet successfully transformed the continent into a truly democratic and prosperous one.

All topics discussed at the Summit, he said, were intrinsically linked to the central theme of moving from narrow politics to holistic prosperity through inter-party collaboration. This philosophy helps break the trap of political parties being solely tied to specific interest groups.

The ultimate objective for any political party should be nation-building, state-building, economic transformation, and social transformation. Winning votes or coming to power should not be the final goal Bikila (PhD) asserted adding: "Instead, parties must strategically focus on initiatives that can genuinely change the lives of their citizens and contribute to state-building and nation-building objectives."

Equally, Deputy President of Ethiopia's Prosperity Party, Adam Farah shared the experience of Ethiopia's Prosperity Party, highlighting its Meddemere (meaning synergy or holistic) philosophy which enhances inclusivity for nation building.

This approach, he explained, aims to break the zero-sum political game that has long plagued African political systems. For the past seven years, the Prosperity Party has been actively transforming the narrative of Ethiopian governance by promoting a philosophy of collaboration, participation, and the integration of different societal interests.

Prosperity Party's experience was presented as a best practice model for other African political parties, Bikila (PhD) stated after Adam concluded detailing that several key aspects of this model that were highlighted at the Summit.

First, the party's initial and most critical measure was to open up the political space for all political actors in Ethiopia. This action created a more peaceful and transparent environment where political discourse is driven by the "supremacy of ideas and policies" rather than non-peaceful mechanisms.

Secondly, the party itself was established as a holistic and inclusive national party that has successfully broken the cycle of narrow, interest-based politics that had defined the Ethiopian political environment for decades. It now operates as a "big tent" party, accommodating diverse interests and fostering a sense of national unity.

Thirdly, the Prosperity Party has demonstrated a commitment to inclusivity by sharing power in government. Key positions in the executive branches at both federal and regional levels have been given to members of opposition parties. This bold move underscores the belief that politics should be about state and citizen transformation, not merely the pursuit of power or position.

Fourthly, the party has prioritized gender inclusion, a principle that is reflected in its governance structure. As a result, women now hold 50 percent of the federal cabinet positions, an unprecedented achievement in the African political environment that was shared as a ground-breaking best practice.

Additionally, Bikila (PhD) noted the establishment of a Political Parties Joint Council, a platform where registered parties can discuss and collaborate on national agendas. There is significant youth participation with about 47 per cent of the federal and regional positions occupied by young people, further showcasing the party's commitment to generational change and renewal.

In conclusion, Bikila (PhD) reflected on the broader challenges of political polarization and ethnic-based politics that have long afflicted Africa. "Platforms like the summit are essential for fostering a new mind-set among political leaders, encouraging them to focus on high-level, transformative agendas rather than being trapped by narrow nationalistic or interest-group motives."

He urged political parties, both in Ethiopia and across the continent, to undergo internal reforms, reorient their ideologies, and restructure their operations to prioritize state-building and the holistic well-being of their citizens. By doing so, they can ensure their activities genuinely add value to national progress and not merely serve the narrow interests of a few.

The Africa Political Party Summit 2025 marks a new and promising chapter for the continent, signalling a collective commitment to democratic renewal and a shared future of prosperity.