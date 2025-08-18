Ethiopia: Premier - Arba Minch Transformations Showcase Ethiopia's Untapped Potential

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) lauded the rapid progress of development projects in Arba Minch, saying the southern city is poised to become a premier conference destination and tourism hub in Ethiopia.

In a message shared on social media following his recent visit, the Premier described Arba Minch as "beautiful in its natural form" and noted the transformation under the government's 'Dine for Generations' initiative, a flagship program aimed at upgrading urban infrastructure, boosting tourism, and revitalizing cities across Ethiopia.

Abiy highlighted the Kulfo Riverside development as a "remarkable addition" that enhances Arba Minch's appeal by integrating its natural and cultural heritage with modern facilities. He added that the expansion of road corridors and infrastructure around the city has shown "significant progress" since his last review.

The Prime Minister also commended improvements at the Arbaminch Forest, where newly built access routes now connect visitors to the mountain, waterways, and surrounding green areas. These developments, he said, will open new opportunities for eco-tourism and local economic growth.

"These improvements, along with similar works we have seen in multiple cities outside of Addis, demonstrate that we have many options and untapped potential," Abiy said, stressing that Ethiopia can achieve "great collective results when efforts are aligned."

Launched in 2020, the Dine for Generations initiative seeks to transform cities such as Arba Minch, Jimma, and Bale into modern urban centers that can serve as engines of tourism, investment, and cultural promotion.

Arba Minch, renowned for its twin lakes, abundant forests, and the nearby Nechisar National Park, has long been considered one of Ethiopia's most scenic destinations. With ongoing infrastructure upgrades, it is increasingly positioned to host large-scale conferences and attract both domestic and international tourists.