Ethiopia: 'Where Is the Content?'

I wouldn't go far as claiming to be a regular viewer of local TV channels. Yes, I've my reasons and the one I want from TV stations is for them to have the power enough to make me sit endless hours with the content and also presentation of their programs. Look one problem I have is that ere are too many cut and paste programs on various channels. The only difference would be the presenters being different. Even here, too, there could be too many similarities in the language used.

Maybe, just maybe some of us should never be in front of the TV camera; not for not being what they call photogenic in TV parlance, but because we might not just be fit enough to carry out the responsibilities that media would demand from us.

I mean just because someone is physically imposing or what we normally call pretty, it doesn't means nothing when it comes to actual presentations. I think that's a different world. If we as viewers are annoyed of presenters or hosts of one or another program it probably would be due to content or even the way they present the whole thing; except maybe the striking suits and eye-catching dresses. Ready to be corrected I don't think that being photogenic by itself or being popular in a certain field should be the sole criteria for landing the TV hosting jobs.

Are hosts and presenters obliged to wear that smiling face always despite the issue at hand? They don't have to put up a smiling face every time. Serious issues should be dealt as the serious issues they are as serious issues. Look maybe I still seem to be stuck in the old. But I question myself "How could these people be hosts! What is there in them that won the hearts of the particular studio, something we 'the masses' couldn't see? I have read comments which complain making actors and actresses hosts of various TV programs seem to have gone too far, whatever that means.

Yes, many actors and actresses are actors. The question is how well are faring in their jobs. I mean I don't have to think of an actress hot as an actress! The argument is that acting and hosting some TV program are completely different things. While that argument could have valid reasons the blanket denunciation would be going too far.

But there seems to be to make things informal. But here is where I personally think that some of the hosts have the wrong ideas. Serious things are serious. I mean they don't have to laugh their lungs out welcoming the guest. And also while they are conducting the show they don't have things where they could laugh or smile big. That plays on the viewers in the wrong ways. But then there are issues where indeed the hosts and guests could actually bump heads.

You could see some guests straining their nerves to the limits to smile that forced smile, and I can tell you it would not be a good sign. Some in fact don't go into all that trouble and just remain stone-faced while the hosts smile as if they just won the fifty million birr lottery!

One thing hosts could do is surf the web searching for how TV hosts in elsewhere treat their guests. It cod b a very illuminating experience! I mean when talking about issues which are serious they too are serious. It's about doing your homework and not coming to the studio with a piece of paper on which the questions are written. That's why the hosts most of the time aren't really fully engaged.

There could be answers with too many info holes in them; holes which if not filled would leave audiences confused and probably forcing them to change channels. We are in times where people have choices. That is a big plus to the viewers and the industry as a whole.

On the other had hosts should do their homework before facing guests who especially are there to discuss serious issues. They have to refer to whatever is essential as there are so many possibilities across the internet, in libraries and elsewhere. That would be professionalism at its best! That way they could own the issue. They could actually talk, discuss even argue with the guests without even having to refer to the piece of paper with the questions.

One advantage of having many channels as we seem to have now, despite the crucial issue of quality, is that it would make those in the business worrying of losing viewers to other competitors. Well, that's what most of us viewers expect. But is that what's really happening? Is there real competition to outmaneuver the others with winning programs and outstanding presentations?

One other point is it seems the TV stations have dramatically been overtaken by the young. It's nice to see so many of the young being interested in that particular field.

After all, media in this country hasn't been crowd-favorite for long. Maybe the young would change that across the seas and oceans. But here the coin has another. Maybe those parts of the population in the middle or older ages might feel shut out of the whole thing. I'm not sure if there are adequate programs serving these age groups. I mean people in those age groups would probably love to see hosts and presenters about whom they can say, "I could sit for a cup of coffee with that guy!" This wouldn't be nice in the long run.

After all, many among the young are fleeing to the social media which these days have become even scarier! The simple fact is TV stations need to be all-inclusive and to labor rain and shine to attract every single viewer they can. Watching other global TV stations online or in whatever way would be beneficial.

So it might be nice to have so much shine and glitter; of course, all that with the dangers of overdoing it! It is nice to have so-called photogenic hosts and presenters. (By the way, does being photogenic mean being handsome or pretty!) But probably our most important question would be "Where is the content?"

- "Well,I'm not Everyone!"

You are asked about your opinion about some issue you aren't particularly fond of. And you answer, "I don't have any." That would most probably lead to more than a few eyebrows to be raised. Did the guy just say what we think he said? Yes, he did.

I mean you would most probably be considered the odd guy out with no opinion in times when everyone seems to have opinions about everything. Isn't one of our problems every one of us having opinions about everything! That's not all, we think the brass bands should be out and squadrons of fighter planes flying over in honor of our opinions which couldn't and shouldn't be challenged in any way.

But far from the crowd and probably hustle, bustle in your private fiefdom you give your answer. You want to know the general mood when you answer as such! "Here comes another one of them, trying to play smart! It seems one more is born every second!"

"I don't understand. What do you mean you don't have any? That's odd."

"I don't think there's anything odd about having no opinion about anything. I don't have any opinion and I never even thought of having on the issue. That's the whole story."

"That's what I find odd. How come you don't have any opinion when almost everyone has some!

"Well I'm not everyone." If that doesn't stop their pestering then you're with the wrong crowd and maybe it would be better if you say you goodbye and beat it! It would be difficult to pump any sense into the minds of such people because they've already decided you are the recluse refusing to do "...like everyone does."

A guy we know was recently asked his opinions, "What do you think about the Russia and Ukraine war?" What! What kind of question is that! It was a question he never envisaged, even in his wildest dreams, anyone would ever ask him. He admits the question having thrown at him suddenly he was caught off guard. He answers he doesn't have any opinion as he doesn't follow news about the war. And he meant it. He argues he had more than share of problems and there was no way he could form opinions about some war happening thousands miles away.

"You mean you don't see on TV and You Tube about the war?" he was pressed.

"No, I don't!" He was the sort of guy serious about protecting his turf and keeping his distance from those of others."

"Why don't you?"

"Why should I? It has nothing to do with me."

Then he was pressed with the narrative that the war could lead to the Third World War. He says what he says next took the wind out of them."

"So what? When that happens I'll come to you and you'd tell me what to do."

That must be what means standing your ground!

Yes. It's possible you could have absolutely no opinion over something people think is important. Yes it could be a lot of things. One is that you just don't follow anything about that particular issue as it doesn't interest you. If it doesn't, it doesn't! It should be as simple as that; but it isn't.

Especially, when you're around this writing business one way or another people think you are well-informed of multiple issues and must have opinions about everything. That's not the case.

Not at all! Sorry to disappoint those who think as such, and the fact is that many of us claiming to be close to info about what happens all over the world may not have half the knowledge the regular person on the street could have. As is probably the case elsewhere in other fields there certainly are a lot of us who don't have the slightest hints of issues we should have had some knowledge about. As these days many things are interconnected only a few issues stand by themselves.

However, generally speaking, people could have absolutely no opinion even about things which dominate the 'breaking news' world!

These days giving your opinion even about issues which you might take as which don't deserve seconds of your time let alone several minutes and even hours isn't always comfortable be as nice as you might have thought. "Well that is my opinion and I respect the opinions of others even if I don't subscribe to them." It could have been nice if you could have said that and go on your way whistling your favorite melody.

These narratives about "...everyone liking this;" "...everyone hating that;" "...everyone voicing opinions" seems to be putting things on the wrong tracks suggesting that others should join the 'everybody' crowd! Well despite the nice-worded narratives the world actually doesn't work that way.

I mean, there is nothing wrong with saying "Well, I'm me and not everyone." Why should anyone be arm-twisted into narratives which don't actually appreciate their individual rights about having not any opinion about anything! "Everyone is buying the product;" "Everyone is watching such and such TV show;" "Everyone is going to that place;" "Everyone has opinions about such and such an issue." Ok and where does that lead us! Not necessarily to the individuals whose opinions and activities don't rhyme with those of "Everyone!" Everyone could have their own reasoning for doing things and having specific opinions about issues.

But these days unlike yester-ages it doesn't mean things are "the right thing to do or the correct opinion to have..." just because the term "everyone' features in the sentence! Things are so messed up in the world these days that only large numbers don't tell the whole story. Many factors are involved and even the concept of right and wrong is interpreted according to specific outlooks, geographical locations and the interests of those with malicious plans against others who may not have the luxury of large numbers.

Nothing wrong with saying, "Well, I'm not everyone!" It's not about belittling or denigrating the opinions of others. It's only about making sure one has the right to be heard whether one has any opinion or not.