Sudan: Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation - We Are Determined to Advance and Promote the Agricultural Sector

- Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Dr. Ismat Gurashi, has affirmed the ministry's determination to implement the plans and programs of the Government of Hope related to developing agricultural production and irrigation projects, and to advance the agricultural sector and raise it to international standards.

The Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation conducted a field visit to the Arbaat Dam project in the Red Sea State on Saturday and monitored the progress of the rehabilitation of the dam, which collapsed during last year's rainy season. He noted that the project is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated next September.

In press statements, the minister highlighted the project's anticipated gains and benefits, explaining that the dam will address the freshwater crisis in Port Sudan and its surrounding areas, enabling it to be used for drinking, agriculture, and animal resources breeding.

The Minister explained that the dam's storage capacity is approximately 6.5 million cubic meters annually, providing approximately 30,000 cubic meters of drinking water daily via a 25-kilometer-long transmission line with a 20-inch diameter pipe.

Dr. Gurashi revealed that the dam would contribute to protecting Port Sudan from the jeopardy of floods, in addition to increasing groundwater supplies and increasing the areas planted with crops and vegetables for the benefit of the state's citizens.

Gurashi added that the project, a grant from the General Intelligence Service at a cost of six trillion pounds, is being supervised by the Dam Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation. Three companies that have been awarded the contract are currently working on implementing the primary and secondary backfilling.

The minister announced the completion of the designs for the Arous Dam, awaiting funding to fully resolve the drinking water crisis in the Red Sea State and Port Sudan.