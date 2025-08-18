Sudan: Jabir Honors Launching of Disease Vector Control Campaign in Khartoum State

Khartoum, August 16, 2025 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, honored on Saturday the inauguration of the major disease vector control campaign, at the General Secretariat of the Khartoum State Government, for the localities of Khartoum State.

The campaign, under the slogan "Continuous Combat for Stable Health," was sponsored by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, and attended by the Wali of (governor) of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza.

Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir expressed his pride in the White Army and his happiness with the inauguration, noting that this step provides security to citizens. He praised the mobile laboratories of the STAC Laboratory and the importance of providing medical services under the current circumstances.

Jabir emphasized that all of Sudan participated in the Battle of Dignity. He praised the Sudanese people and thanked all partners, calling on citizens to return, stressing that the time for action has come.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health explained that the campaign was one of the key pillars of preparations for the return and it will extend over three months to include seven localities, twenty-four administrative units, and 1,980 neighborhoods, with the participation of 2,500 cadres and workers.

Dr. Haitham indicated that the campaign was fully supported by the Federal Ministry of Finance and includes the provision of pesticides, basic supplies, inputs, and operations, in addition to the inauguration of laboratory vehicles belonging to the ASTAC Laboratory, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

He confirmed that the campaign would kick off from Khartoum and include other states.