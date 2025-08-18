Sudan: TSC Member Jabir Hails Khartoum University Students' Efforts to Rebuild the University

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, has praised the University of Khartoum students' initiative to rebuild the university in cooperation with the People's Committee to Support the Armed Forces.

During his visit to the university buildings on Saturday, accompanied by the Wali of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza and the Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir said, "What the students are doing is a confirmation of their appreciation for the prestigious status of the university." He affirmed the Higher Committee for Preparation of Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State would support all initiatives aimed at encouraging citizens to return to the state.

For his part, the University of Khartoum student representative Mojtaba Montasir Billah indicated that the College of Architecture initiative includes several aspects related to environmental sanitation and waste removal, in addition to damage assessment and maintenance.

He added that the initiative came within the framework of encouraging the return of students, families, faculty members, and staff to resume studies so that the university can contribute to the recovery and reconstruction of Khartoum State and Sudan as a whole.