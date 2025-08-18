Malawi: 'Lilongwe Roars for Chakwera' - President Hails Record Voter Registration As Momentum Builds

President Lazarus Chakwera stormed Lilongwe on Monday with fiery praise for residents who have turned up in record numbers to register for the September 16 elections -- a show of political muscle that signals growing momentum for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Addressing thousands at Mchezi in the area of Chiwamba at the launch of his whistle-stop tour, Chakwera -- flanked by his running mate Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba -- declared that MCP remains the only party with a credible plan to rescue Malawi from economic pain and social despair.

"You did not sit back, you went out and registered because you believe in building a Malawi where young men and women can prosper through businesses. No government has better plans for this nation than the one we are leading," Chakwera thundered to roaring cheers.

Before his speech, MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda turned up the heat on the opposition, warning Malawians against returning to the "dark days" of DPP rule marked by killings of people with albinism, the Mzuzu shootings, corruption, and tribal favoritism.

Local MP Wilston Kaimapanjira also weighed in, praising Chakwera's administration for rolling out NEEF loans and other development projects that have supported communities across the district.

Chakwera's Lilongwe blitz will see him address rallies in Chimutu, Matapira, Chowo, Nkhoma Mission, Chigodi, and Kamphata. This follows his recent Northern Region tour where crowds flooded venues to hear MCP's message.

With fresh opinion polls placing Chakwera in pole position, analysts say the President's surging popularity, boosted by his youthful running mate, has rattled rivals and energized MCP supporters.