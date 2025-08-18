Malawi: 'We Are Voting Muchimbulimbuli,' Kabambe Blasts 'Blind Voting', Urges Malawians to Choose Vision Over Tribe

UTM presidential candidate Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has launched a scathing attack on Malawi's voting culture, warning that many citizens continue to vote "blindly" based on tribe or origin instead of vision and policies.

In a strong statement on Sunday, Kabambe said Malawians must stop treating politics like a family inheritance and start making choices that can transform the nation.

"Ask many people why they support a certain party. Even those with degrees or PhDs will fail to explain the party's vision. The only answer they give is, 'Because I'm from Ntchisi, Dowa, Mulanje, Thyolo, Rumphi, or Karonga.' That is blind loyalty. Educated or not, we are voting muchimbulimbuli," Kabambe said.

He drew comparisons with past leaders, pointing out that the late Dr. Bingu wa Mutharika left UDF to establish DPP when he realized UDF could not accommodate his vision, while Dr. Saulos Chilima formed UTM after seeing that DPP had no appetite for fighting corruption or implementing reforms.

Kabambe said he too left DPP after careful reflection, choosing UTM because of its clear commitment to ending corruption, fighting nepotism, reforming government systems, and driving innovation and development.

"Politics is life. When hospitals run out of TB drugs, patients die--not just from Dedza or Phalombe, but from everywhere. Hunger does not choose Chewa or Tumbuka; it kills everyone the same. Our politics must reflect our daily struggles, not our tribes," he said.

Kabambe condemned Malawi's broken health system, saying 65 percent of deaths are due to failures in healthcare delivery. "Our country is bleeding. Many of our brothers and sisters have gone to the grave too early because we failed to care for them. We cannot get different results by doing the same failed things."

He urged Malawians to rally behind UTM for real change: "Vote Dr. Dalitso Kabambe and UTM for transformation and for the Malawi you truly deserve."