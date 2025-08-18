Morocco: Deathwish Granted - Mccarthy Throws Jab At Tanzania Ahead of Do-or-Die CHAN Quarterfinal Tie Against Morocco

NAIROBI — Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy took a sly dig at Tanzania, daring them to make light work of Morocco in their quarterfinal tie at the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

McCarthy says it will be interesting to see how Taifa Stars deal with the threat of the Atlas Lions who were in Group A - christened the group of death -- with Harambee Stars.

"Morocco are going to Tanzania to play them in the quarterfinals. They will get their wish and experience what we experienced...the group of death. They will know what we went through in every game of this tournament so...good luck to Tanzania," the South African said.

The two East African rivals - and the co-hosts of CHAN - have been at it throughout the tournament with both sets of fans wishing the two could clash at the continental competition.

However, any on-pitch battles have been put on hold temporarily after both teams topped their respective groups.

Kenya beat Zambia by a solitary strike in their final Group A encounter at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday to cement their supremacy in the pool.

This, even as Morocco comprehensively beat the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 3-1 in a simultaneous duel at the Nyayo Stadium.

It was anything but easy for Harambee Stars who had to contend with a defensively solid display from Chipolopolo who had already been eliminated from the continental showpiece.

Substitute Boniface Muchiri proved the game-changer for Harambee Stars in the 75th minute, receiving the ball at the edge of the box before dummying two defenders to thread the pass through to Ryan Ogam.

The Tusker FC forward then received the pass first time, firing a left shot past Zambian keeper Charles Kalumba on the half-turn.

It was a strike that sparked wild celebrations amid the light evening shower at the stadium, even as news filtered through that Morocco had scored a third against DRC.

McCarthy contented

In his post-match presser, the South African admitted the game was there for their taking, noting that it was a match in which Harambee Stars had the chance to bang in the goals.

Nonetheless, he expressed satisfaction with the fact that his charges get to play their quarterfinal duel against Madagascar on home soil.

"Zambia frustrated us a lot...they are a very good team with players who can interchange positions. Fortunately, we had that one pass that brought Ryan into the game and he was able to score. I felt like we could have scored a bit more but then again we won and we get to play our quarterfinal match on home soil, which was the most important," the former Manchester United forwards coach said.

McCarthy, who took over the reins in March this year, further exalted the growing bonds within the national team, crediting it for the positive run of results.

"I don't know how it used to be with Kenya before I took charge but for me what I know is that we have developed a level of trust within the team. I trust the players and they trust me to put out a team that can go out there and fight for each other. This is what we want to continue to do and hopefully get to where we want to be," he said.

The team will face Madagascar at the same venue on Friday evening (August 22).