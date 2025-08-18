Kenya: No Tears, Just Cheers - Ominde Proud of Oilers Despite Defeat to Kcb At Christie 7s

18 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Menengai Oilers head coach Geoffrey Ominde is proud of his players despite losing to KCB Rugby in the finals of the Christie 7s at the RFUEA Grounds, on Sunday evening.

Ominde says his players have grown exponentially since they finished fifth in the first leg of the National Sevens Circuit -- the Driftwood 7s in Mombasa.

"Christie was a major improvement compared to Driftwood and Prinsloo. We started off fifth in Driftwood, then fourth in Prinsloo now we are second in Christie. It is a great improvement from us," the coach said.

The Nakuru-based side lost 19-5 to the eight-time Christie champions in a rain-soaked final at the RFUEA Grounds.

The oil merchants were undone by the virtuoso performance of Floyd Wabwire, who scored a hattrick -- in the process topping the tries scoreboard along with Strathmore Leos' Victor Mola.

The loss notwithstanding, Ominde waxed lyrical about his charges' never-say-die spirit, exuding confidence that they will receive their dues in due season.

"I am really proud of the boys...they really showed character and heart. There is nothing more that a coach could ever ask for," the former Oilers player said.

He described his players as a pack of young and motivated men who are continuously improving themselves.

"KCB are full of experienced players...90 per cent of their team are national team players. For our team, I'd say inexperience because a lot of them haven't played at this level for us. It only gets better from here," Ominde said.

Attention now shifts to next weekend's Embu 7s where the Oilers are placed in Pool C alongside Nondies, city rivals Nakuru and a yet-to-be-confirmed side.

Ominde has no doubts about the target for the fourth leg of the circuit.

"Next week the target is to go one better and win the cup," he summarised.

The team sit third on the NSC standings with 47 points, 16 adrift of leaders KCB.

