Kenya: Greg Snow Clinches Victory At Pgk Equator Tour, Reigns Supreme At Mt. Kipipiri Golf & Resort

Spectacular play and unforgettable moments illuminated Mt. Kipipiri Golf & Resort as the PGK Equator Tour drew to a thrilling close.

Across four gripping rounds, Kenya's professional golfers set new standards for excellence, determination, and sportsmanship.

Rising above the competition, Greg Snow once again demonstrated his championship form, finishing undefeated and lifting the coveted trophy in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Finishing with an amazing score of -16, Snow's steady nerves and relentless precision made him the standout performer, as he raised the bar for all competitors.

Not far behind, Njoroge Kibugu showcased his exceptional talent and composure, securing second place in a field stacked with elite players.

Amateur sensation Adel Balala stunned many by climbing the ranks to finish third with an impressive -10, winning hearts and headlines alike for his breakthrough performance.

Veteran star Dismas Indiza and the dynamic Daniel Nduva tied for fourth at -9, both delivering shot after shot of brilliance and showing why the PGK Equator Tour is the proving ground for Kenya's golfing legends.

From bold birdies and clutch putts to dramatic rivalries and unwavering sportsmanship, this weekend was a true celebration of professional golf.

The event spotlighted not just individual greatness, but also the vibrant spirit and camaraderie of the entire PGK community.

This world-class week would not have been possible without the steadfast support of our sponsors: NCBA, Visa, Safaricom, Britam, Kenya Airways, Johnnie Walker, and our official technology partner Computech.

Your continued commitment fuels the dreams of our golfers and the growth of the sport in Kenya.

As the PGK Equator Tour continues its journey towards the Magical Kenya Open and the Road to the Olympics 2028, one thing is clear -- the future of Kenyan golf is shining brighter than ever.