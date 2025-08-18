Kenya: Greg Snow Clinches Victory At Pgk Equator Tour, Reigns Supreme At Mt. Kipipiri Golf & Resort

18 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

 Spectacular play and unforgettable moments illuminated Mt. Kipipiri Golf & Resort as the PGK Equator Tour drew to a thrilling close.

Across four gripping rounds, Kenya's professional golfers set new standards for excellence, determination, and sportsmanship.

Rising above the competition, Greg Snow once again demonstrated his championship form, finishing undefeated and lifting the coveted trophy in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Finishing with an amazing score of -16, Snow's steady nerves and relentless precision made him the standout performer, as he raised the bar for all competitors.

Not far behind, Njoroge Kibugu showcased his exceptional talent and composure, securing second place in a field stacked with elite players.

Amateur sensation Adel Balala stunned many by climbing the ranks to finish third with an impressive -10, winning hearts and headlines alike for his breakthrough performance.

Veteran star Dismas Indiza and the dynamic Daniel Nduva tied for fourth at -9, both delivering shot after shot of brilliance and showing why the PGK Equator Tour is the proving ground for Kenya's golfing legends.

From bold birdies and clutch putts to dramatic rivalries and unwavering sportsmanship, this weekend was a true celebration of professional golf.

The event spotlighted not just individual greatness, but also the vibrant spirit and camaraderie of the entire PGK community.

This world-class week would not have been possible without the steadfast support of our sponsors: NCBA, Visa, Safaricom, Britam, Kenya Airways, Johnnie Walker, and our official technology partner Computech.

Your continued commitment fuels the dreams of our golfers and the growth of the sport in Kenya.

As the PGK Equator Tour continues its journey towards the Magical Kenya Open and the Road to the Olympics 2028, one thing is clear -- the future of Kenyan golf is shining brighter than ever.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.