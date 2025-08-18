Egyptian Exchange Launches Its 1st Mobile App

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) officially launched its first mobile smart application, EGX Egyptian Exchange, on Sunday, August 17th, 2025.

In a statement, the EGX said the move comes as part of its integrated digital transformation plan and aligns with its ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and expand communication channels within the capital market.

The new application marks a strategic step aimed at empowering investors and market participants to track market developments more easily and effectively, while also building direct bridges of communication with different stakeholders in the financial community.

The app is released in its first pilot version, giving users the opportunity to explore its features firsthand and provide feedback and suggestions for improvement through EGX's Dialogue Platform.

This reflects EGX's commitment to community dialogue, involving investors and stakeholders in the development of market tools to ensure maximum benefit for all parties.

The application offers interactive, updated, and accurate content, including the latest market news, listed securities data, index summaries, and key market movements.

The launch comes within the framework of EGX's board strategy for development, related to "upgrading exchange systems and applications."

This strategy seeks to enhance market efficiency, improve the quality of information, and expand the investor base through innovative tools aligned with the latest global practices.

Egypt's benchmark index EGX30 dropped by 0.65 percent, closing the Thursday session at 35,576.42 points, weighed by selling pressures on blue chips, according to the EGX data.

In contrast, the broader market showed mixed movements: the EGX70 EWI rose 0.26 percent to 10,607.85 points, while the EGX100 EWI edged up 0.1 percent, ending the session at 14,236.18 points.

The EGX Shariah Index (EGX33 Shariah) gained 0.11 percent, closing at 3,618.63 points, while the EGX30 Capped Index shed 0.4 percent, settling at 43,676.56 points.

