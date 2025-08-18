Egypt: PM Reaffirms Egypt's Support for Palestinian Statehood, Rejection of Displacement

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Sunday, August 17th, 2025, reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and its opposition to any plans aimed at displacing Palestinians or undermining their right to statehood.

In a meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in the coastal city of New Alamein, Madbouly stressed Egypt's commitment to ending Gaza war and supporting the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent state based on the 1967 borders with Al Quds (East Jerusalem) as its capital.

He reiterated Egypt's rejection of continued settlement expansion, home demolitions, and attempts to alter the demographic reality on the ground. Madbouly also underlined Egypt's ongoing humanitarian support through the Rafah border crossing and its diplomatic efforts with Qatar and the United States to broker a ceasefire and ensure sustainable aid delivery.

The two sides discussed preparations for a Cairo conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, which Egypt plans to host following a ceasefire.

Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Minister Badr Abdelatty praised the level of Egyptian-Palestinian coordination and emphasized the importance of engaging international donors in the post-conflict recovery phase. He reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to the two-state solution as the only path toward lasting peace.