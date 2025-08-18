North Africa: Egypt Reviews Progress On Luxor Strategic Warehouse With Hassan Allam

17 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)
By Amwal Al Ghad

Egypt's Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk on Sunday, August 17th, 2025, reviewed progress on the construction of a major strategic warehouse in Luxor, part of a nationwide plan to strengthen food security and safeguard reserves of essential commodities.

The minister met with executives from Hassan Allam Holding, which is building the facility, to discuss utility connections, construction permits, and adherence to the project's timeline, the ministry said in a statement.

The minister said the project will help streamline supply chains, cut waste, preserve commodity quality and ensure fair distribution. The Luxor warehouse will serve the governorate as well as several other Upper Egypt provinces.

Amr Allam, Co-CEO of the company, said the facility will be built to international storage and management standards, positioning it as a model for the government's plan to roll out similar large-scale warehouses across the country.

