Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets PM, a Number of Ministers and State Officials

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly; Minister of Interior, Mahmoud Tawfik; and Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Amr Talaat.

The meeting was also attended by Head of the General Intelligence Services, Major General Hassan Rashad; Acting Head of the Administrative Control Authority, Major General Amr Adel Hosni; and the Director of the Armed Forces Signal Department, Major General Hani Mahmoud Mansour.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi was briefed on a comprehensive report outlining plans to develop the communication networks, so as to enhance their efficiency and expand their coverage, ensuring high-quality services for citizens across the country.

The President gave directives to further reinforce network capabilities, expand coverage areas, and harness modern technologies, particularly the potential of 5G.

In a separate smaller meeting later, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology reviewed the ministry's activities.

He noted that from November 2022 to 2024, 74 outsourcing companies have committed to hiring 60,000 specialists in Egypt.

He added that Egypt hosts over 260 centers for outsourcing companies, including 190 for international firms.

Regarding electronics design, Minister Talaat mentioned that the number of companies working in this field reached 83 in 2025, with a target of 120 companies by 2028.

He also confirmed that Egypt leads the region in attracting investments for startups in the communications and information technology sector.

President El-Sisi emphasized the state's full support for the communications and information technology sector. He stressed the importance of launching initiatives and establishing specialized centers to prepare qualified personnel.

The President also confirmed the necessity of complete objectivity in selecting the best candidates and providing them with high-level training.

President El-Sisi also gave directives to develop clear and actionable strategies for implementing artificial intelligence, AI.

These strategies shall focus on research, development, and training, while ensuring leveraging and maximization of available resources.