Sudan: Egypt Launches 5th Special Train for Voluntary Return of Sudanese Refugees

Egypt's National Railway Authority (NRA) on Sunday, August 17th, 2025, began operating the fifth special train under the voluntary return program for Sudanese nationals wishing to go back to their homeland, as part of Cairo's humanitarian and logistical support for its southern neighbor.

The special service, train No. 1940 (third-class air-conditioned), departed Cairo Station at 11:00 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at Aswan's High Dam Station at 11:40 p.m. on the same day.

The return journey will operate on Monday, August 18, under train No. 1945 (third-class air-conditioned), departing Aswan at 8:30 p.m. and reaching Cairo at 9:25 a.m. the following morning to serve regular passengers.

To ensure smooth travel, the authority has equipped the trains designated for Sudanese passengers with an additional luggage carriage known as "Spensa", allowing extra space for personal belongings and providing greater comfort during the trip.

The initiative reflects Egypt's ongoing efforts to support the Sudanese people during challenging times, reaffirming the deep-rooted historical ties between the Egyptian and Sudanese nations.