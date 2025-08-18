Angola: Polio Campaign - Uíge to Immunize Over 400,000 Children

14 August 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Uíge — More than 400,000 children under the age of 5 are expected to be immunized against polio in the province of Uíge during a vaccination campaign that goes from the 15th to the 17th of the current month.

The announcement was made on Thursday (14) by the director of the Provincial Health Office in Uíge, Kavenaweteko Adelaide Malavo, during the launch of the first round of the polio vaccination campaign.

She said that 1,058 teams have been created, totaling 3,800 technicians, vaccinators, mobilizers, and registerers.

Kavenaweteko Malavo said that, for the campaign's success, the Provincial Health Office relies on the support of partners, namely the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

He reported that for this first round of the vaccination campaign, the province benefited from more than 4 thousand doses of the vaccine. NM/JAR/CF/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.