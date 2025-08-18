Angola: Polio Campaign - Uíge to Immunize Over 400,000 Children

Uíge — More than 400,000 children under the age of 5 are expected to be immunized against polio in the province of Uíge during a vaccination campaign that goes from the 15th to the 17th of the current month.

The announcement was made on Thursday (14) by the director of the Provincial Health Office in Uíge, Kavenaweteko Adelaide Malavo, during the launch of the first round of the polio vaccination campaign.

She said that 1,058 teams have been created, totaling 3,800 technicians, vaccinators, mobilizers, and registerers.

Kavenaweteko Malavo said that, for the campaign's success, the Provincial Health Office relies on the support of partners, namely the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

He reported that for this first round of the vaccination campaign, the province benefited from more than 4 thousand doses of the vaccine. NM/JAR/CF/DOJ