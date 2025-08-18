Angola: ISPOB Offers Over a Thousand Scholarships for Vulnerable Youths

11 August 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Talatona — The Bita Polytechnic Institute (ISPOB), in cooperation agreement with the Angolan Youth Institute (IAJ), will offer subsidized scholarships for young people in socially vulnerable situations.

Initiated on Monday (11), in Luanda, by the IAJ and ISPOB, the initiative aims to promote social inclusion in the country and respond to the need for initiatives focused on promoting inclusion and education.

The memorandum also aims to promote the development and valorization of human capital, access to higher education, and contribute to youth empowerment.

Speaking to the press, the IAJ director-general, Joaquim Caiombe, explained that initially, 1,500 subsidized scholarships will be made available, with a 50% discount on tuition fees.

He added that the agreement was made as part of the Ministry of Youth and Sports' social responsibility for youth education.

He considered it a valuable aid for young people unable to pay the full cost of their education.

The ISPOB director-general, Carlos da Conceição, explained that the program is subsidized, and scholarships have been made available to other public and private institutions under this scheme.

This agreement reaffirms the two institutions' commitment to creating opportunities for more young people to achieve their academic and professional dreams.

ISPOB offers courses in the areas of Health Sciences, Social Sciences and Humanities, and Technological Sciences.

