Angola: Foreign Tourists Delighted By Historic CFB Locomotives

5 August 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — Some 55 foreign tourists from the Americas, Asia, and Europe visited the city of Huambo on Tuesday (05), where they were delighted by the exhibition of locomotives from 1929, belonging to the Portuguese-British historical heritage.

The equipment is preserved in the Benguela Railway (CFB) workshops, in a move that reinforces the tourist and cultural value of this region of Angola's Central Highlands.

During the visit, the tourists, aboard the luxury train Rovos Rail, identified and photographed the old locomotives placed into the country by British engineer Robert Williams, responsible for putting the first trains into service in Angola, with a strong presence in the Province of Huambo.

The visit also allowed direct contact with the city's historic landmarks, such as Doctor António Agostinho Neto Square, the Culture Garden, and the railway collection.

Miguel Silveira, a Portuguese citizen, highlighted Huambo's tourism potential, which has a climate similar to Lisbon's and a friendly, smiling, and welcoming population, facilitating connections with people from different parts of the world.

Fabienne Tjerhs, a Dutch citizen, assured that she will promote Angola's image in her country.

She promised to return to Angola in due course to relive the urban structures, the friendly people, and the natural beauty she encountered.

German biologist Jan Oltmanns explained that he decided to personally witness the positive narratives about Angola, particularly regarding the hospitality as one of the factors that impressed him most.

American Peer Just, who has lived in South Africa for six years, said he was overwhelmed by the landscapes and the condition of the railway line, recently upgraded by the Angolan government, thus offering new opportunities for tourism.

South African historian Nicholas Schofias recommended the implementation of a national wildlife repopulation plan, as many international tourists are interested in wildlife viewing experiences.

The director of the Culture and Tourism office in Huambo Province, Jeremias Peidade Chissanga, reported that Huambo province is among the most visited in the country, as part of the strengthening of tourist routes, promoted within the framework of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

He reported that the hotel occupancy rate in the province is fixed at 100%, with a network of only 1,356 rooms, an insufficient number given the growing influx of domestic and foreign visitors.

