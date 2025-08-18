Angola: Inmates Complete First Stage of Educational Training

Caxito — A total of 283 inmates at the Caboxa Penitentiary, in Bengo Province, have just completed their "first stage" of academic training in modules I, II, and III (6th grade, Primary) in the 2024/2025 academic year.

At the beginning of the academic year, 311 inmates were enrolled, of which 28 did not complete due to release warrant.

At the closing ceremony, held on Monday (04), the Penitentiary Service director, Chief Prison Superintendent José Carlos Vaz Dias dos Santos, highlighted the importance of education in the development of citizens, which will contribute to their effective reintegration process.

He announced that 325 inmates are expected to enroll in the 2025/2026 academic year.

He recalled that within the scope of the Penitentiary Service's responsibilities, education constitutes one of the fundamental rights of inmates and plays a crutial role in the rehab process, providing new development opportunities.

In a message, the prison population stated that they are aware that academic training is essential for those who aspire to an honest life after serving their sentences, as it will provide them with a differentiated perspective.

The inmates expressed their gratitude for the humanistic spirit displayed during the training and requested the collaboration of other institutions in the construction of more classrooms and in the implementation of the first and 2nd cycles of education at the Caboxa prison.

The Caboxa Prison currently holds 1,054 inmates, of which 785 are convicted and 269 are pre-trial detainees.