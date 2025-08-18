Angola: Rovos Train Takes 54 Tourists to Cuito

Cuito — A group of 54 tourists of various nationalities and different continents, aboard the luxury train Rovos Rail, travelled on Monday to the municipality of Cuito, capital of the Province of Bié, for the sixth time with the aim of discovering the natural and cultural riches of this region.

The above-mentioned tourists, coming from the United States of America (USA), Canada, Australia, South Africa and Brazil, visited the memorial of the Battle of Cuito, located in the commune of Cunje, where more than seven thousand bodies are buried.

South African Nicholas Cophil said this initiative shows that Angola is a safe place to foster the tourism industry.

In turn, the administrator of Cunje, Isaías Cristovão Lucondo, highlighted the importance of constant visits by foreign citizens to the province, as they can help promote the country's image abroad.

He added that this action significantly highlights the province's tourism and cultural potential, highlighting that it can become a strong national tourism industry.

The Rovos tourist train from Tanzania, which passes through the Benguela Railways, will also visit the city of Huambo before reaching the southern province of Benguela with the aim of exploring the natural beauty, as well as the different cultures of the Angolan regions along the Lobito corridor.