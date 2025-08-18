Angola: Minister Highlights Itel's Role in Training Young People

2 August 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology, and Social Communication, Mario Oliveira, emphasized on Saturday the important role of the ITEL Telecommunications Institute in educating young individuals who have positioned Angola as a leader in innovation, digital security, and technological solutions

Speaking at the opening of the fourth Diploma Award Ceremony for final-year students at ITEL, Oliveira said that students have improved the modernization of laboratories.

He spoke about promoting initiatives such as FITITEL, which helps ITEL align with the goals outlined in the White Paper on Telecommunications and Information Technology. This document guides public policy for the technology sector.

Over the course of 40 years, ITEL has trained around 5,000 mid-level technicians who specialize in electronics, telecommunications, information technology, and multimedia systems.

He added that many of these professionals now hold strategic positions in public institutions and telecommunications operators and are founders of start-ups and teaching centers.

Oliveira said ITEL's history is closely linked to Angola's technological development because, since its foundation in 1985, the institution has embraced the mission of training Angolan staff to manage and develop communication and information systems in an ever-changing environment.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.