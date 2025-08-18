Angola: Minister Highlights Itel's Role in Training Young People

Luanda — The Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology, and Social Communication, Mario Oliveira, emphasized on Saturday the important role of the ITEL Telecommunications Institute in educating young individuals who have positioned Angola as a leader in innovation, digital security, and technological solutions

Speaking at the opening of the fourth Diploma Award Ceremony for final-year students at ITEL, Oliveira said that students have improved the modernization of laboratories.

He spoke about promoting initiatives such as FITITEL, which helps ITEL align with the goals outlined in the White Paper on Telecommunications and Information Technology. This document guides public policy for the technology sector.

Over the course of 40 years, ITEL has trained around 5,000 mid-level technicians who specialize in electronics, telecommunications, information technology, and multimedia systems.

He added that many of these professionals now hold strategic positions in public institutions and telecommunications operators and are founders of start-ups and teaching centers.

Oliveira said ITEL's history is closely linked to Angola's technological development because, since its foundation in 1985, the institution has embraced the mission of training Angolan staff to manage and develop communication and information systems in an ever-changing environment.