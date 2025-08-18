Angola: Government Allocates 171mln Euros for University 11 De Novembro Facelift

1 August 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — The Angolan government has allocated 171 million euros for the construction of facilities at the University 11 De Novembro in Cabinda, the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Albano Ferreira said Thursday.

According to the minister, the project includes boarding facilities, training areas, laboratories, and other technological resources to serve the Faculties of Medicine, Economics, Law, and the Cabinda Higher Polytechnic Institute (ISPC).

He added that the project will be implemented in the vicinity of the University Campus and will have the capacity to accommodate 12,000 students per year.

"Work will soon begin on setting up the construction sites for the start of the works, which will last 18 months," he said.

The minister said the Executive remains committed to mobilizing more financial resources to complete the first phase of the Cabinda University Campus works, which have been paralyzed for years, with approximately 90 percent of the physical and financial execution in the administrative area. JFC/JL /AMP

