Angola: Rovos Rail Returns to Angola With 54 Tourists

2 August 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luau — The Rovos Rail tourist train, one of the most luxurious in the world, coming from Dar-es-Salan, Tanzania, traveled the Benguela Railway (CFB) for the sixth time on Saturday, with 54 tourists from four continents on board.

The presence of the tourists was marked by an exhibition of the culture of the Tchokwe people, dance, music and gastronomy.

The locomotive, carrying South African, Asian, European, and American tourists, will travel through the other provinces connected to the CFB, namely Moxico, Bié, Huambo, and Benguela.

This is the sixth time that Rovos Rail has operated in Angola, the first being in 2019, on purely tourist expeditions.The world's most luxurious train began transporting tourists to Angola on a more regular basis from 2022.

