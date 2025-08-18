Angola: Huambo's Cuisine Enchants Foreign Tourists

Huambo — Tourists of various nationalities on Sunday (10) were delighted by the authentic flavors of Huambo Province's cuisine, marked by traditional dishes that celebrate the cultural identity of the Ovimbundu people.

A delegation of 57 foreign tourists aboard one of the most luxurious trains in the world were enchanted and amazed by the hospitality of the Ovimbundu people, whom they consider communicative, smiling, and welcoming.

Among curiosities, myths, and stories, they visited Doctor António Agostinho Neto Square, the Garden of Culture, the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fátima, the Cathedral, the tanks, the factory of the beer Cuca, and the Benguela Railway (CFB) workshop.

Australian Leonie Marrison said that the city of Huambo is very clean, and the shine was visible in the places they visited, not to mention the good cuisine.

Philip Melltt, also an Australian, considered Angolan cuisine, based on fruit, to be wonderful, in addition to the dances and customs.

Mallon Malella acknowledged the economic progress in Angola and enjoyed the cuisine, especially that typical of the provinces of Luanda and Huambo.

It should be noted that the hotel occupancy rate is currently around 100%, with a network of only 1,356 rooms, already considered insufficient due to domestic and international tourist arrivals.