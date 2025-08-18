Angola: Government Launches Strategic Projects to Boost Tourism

Luanda — The Angolan government has launched four strategic and structural projects in Luanda this week, with the aim of giving new impetus to the transformation of the country's tourism sector.

The projects dubbed "Capacita Turismo" (Tourism Training), "Comunica Turismo" (Tourism Communication), "Planifica Turismo" (Tourism Planning), and "Reclassifica Turismo" (Tourism Reclassification) projects, are instruments approved to restructure the sector's growth and position it as an essential pillar for economic diversification, job creation, and the enhancement of Angola's natural and cultural heritage.

Capacita Turismo aims to train and empower staff to ensure excellent services in the country's 21 provinces, while Comunica Turismo has an integrated strategy to promote the new international brand "Visit Angola."

Planifica Turismo is based on the sustainable tourism planning of 29 areas of interest, respecting the environment and local communities, while Reclassifica Turismo aims to update and harmonize hotel classification, bringing it into line with international standards.

Marcio Daniel, Minister of Tourism, said the strategic plans represent a commitment to quality, competitive, and sustainable tourism, capable of generating opportunities, inspiring confidence, and projecting Angola as a destination of excellence.

"With these initiatives, Angola is ushering in a new era in national tourism, establishing itself as an authentic, diverse, and excellent destination," he added. OPF/QCB/AMP