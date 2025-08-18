Angola: Tourism Sector Gets 10,000 Books From Foreign Tourists

Lubango — Since 2022, the Tourism Promotion Agency Tac Tour has collected at least 10,000 books from donations from foreign tourists to boost literary tourism in the country, an initiative that began four years ago in Angola.

These books come from Portugal, Italy, Spain, France, and Brazil, all donated and in the final stages of distribution to libraries in Luanda, Namibe, Huíla, and Benguela, provinces that are part of Angola's literary tourism route, developed by Tac Tour.

The initiative, implemented four years ago, is the first literary tourism experience in the country and has partnerships with the Ministries of Culture, Tourism, and Education, as well as the Ministry of Tourism of Portugal and the Brazilian Embassy in Angola.

The themes of the books, mostly written in Portuguese, include novels, medical records, grammars, encyclopedias, as well as areas such as biology, geography, astronomy, astrology, fiction and poetry.

Speaking to ANGOP on the subject today, Thursday, in this city, Carlos Bumba, head of Tac Tour, stated that literary tourism has seen slow but significant growth, with walks and literary cafés already taking place, with over 180 national and international tourists participating.

He detailed that, in Luanda, the books were delivered to three libraries, in Huíla to one, in Namibe to the same number, and in Benguela, the installation is underway, and these are the locations where the literary cafés are held.

He added that there is a garden donated to the Tucker family in Lubango, and there are plans to establish an ecological library there with books donated by the United States of America, just as there are rooms for literary tourism in the municipalities of Chibia, Caconda, and Humpata, intentions expressed by their managers. D/Huila/DOJ