Malawi: 'It's a People's Manifesto' - Kabambe Unveils UTM's Bold '3rd Revolution' Vision

17 August 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By By Wilfred Golden

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) on Saturday night unveiled what it calls a groundbreaking and people-centered manifesto, The 3rd Revolution, with party president Dr. Dalitso Kabambe declaring it as the blueprint to rescue Malawi's economy and deliver true transformation.

Kabambe told the packed launch that the manifesto is anchored on restoring macroeconomic stability, promising to bring inflation down to single digits, stabilize the exchange rate, cut interest rates, and put the economy firmly on a growth path.

"We need to invest in key sources of growth. We must overhaul our farming system, unlock mining by opening 10 new mines within five years, and drive manufacturing so that instead of importing finished goods, we import technology and produce locally," Kabambe said.

"Mining and manufacturing will create jobs -- as many as five million for the youth within five years."

Kabambe further pledged to pump K500 billion annually into tourism, while transforming Malawi's health and education systems into world-class sectors capable of driving genuine national progress.

But for his vision to succeed, Kabambe stressed, Malawi must tackle tribalism, nepotism, and corruption head-on.

"Everyone must be appointed on merit regardless of ethnicity or political affiliation," he declared.

"We must root out corruption completely. Every government transaction must be subject to free inspection audits. We will hire a highly competent ACB director and give them the resources to carry out lifestyle audits of all public servants -- where questions arise, action must follow."

He added that a professional Auditor General would be hired to conduct forensic audits of all major public institutions, including the State House.

The high-profile event drew a wide audience, including Mary Chilima, widow of the late UTM founder and former Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima, alongside business leaders, young entrepreneurs, civil society figures, and farmers from across the country.

