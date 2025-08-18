Nigeria: Bauchi Battles to Keep Medical Doctors

17 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kamal Ibrahim

Bauchi State government has intensified efforts to improve primary healthcare delivery and retain skilled medical professionals by reviewing the existing scheme of service for medical doctors to address the worsening doctor-patient ratio in the state.

Speaking during a bi-annual media engagement with health journalists in Bauchi yesterday, the executive chairman of the State Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, said the government had injected over N872 million as counterpart funding into various health programmes aimed at strengthening service delivery at the grassroots.

As part of the retention strategy, He said Governor Bala Mohammed had approved the harmonisation of doctors' salaries with the federal scheme of service.

According to Dr. Rilwanu, this step is designed to curb the frequent migration of medical professionals from state-owned facilities to better-paying federal institutions.

In addition, the Bauchi government released over N100 million as a matching grant for the Children's Nutrition Fund, a key intervention aimed at tackling malnutrition among children under five years old across the state.

Dr. Rilwanu also said Bauchi had fully met its financial obligations under the health sector Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

He added that talks were ongoing to extend the partnership for another four years, citing the programme's substantial impact on health indices in the state.

On immunisation and maternal-child health, he reported significant milestones, including a decline in the number of zero-dose children across 13 local government areas. Other achievements include successful rounds of the National Immunisation Plus Days, measles and rubella campaigns, increased birth registration, expanded family planning services, and the administration of Azithromycin under the SARMAAN II project.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.