Somalia: Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre Launches Ministerial Accountability Process

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday formally launched a performance review process for government ministers, aimed at assessing progress made by ministries over the past year in line with the priorities of his "DanQaran" administration.

The accountability exercise began with ministries under the Economic Development Pillar, which presented achievements and future plans aligned with the government's National Transformation Plan and prior performance pledges signed with the prime minister.

Key accomplishments highlighted include increased domestic revenue, implementation of modern financial systems, promotion of industrialization and trade facilitation, attraction of foreign investment, agricultural development, and improved irrigation systems.

Ministries also reported progress in marine resource management and infrastructure projects such as roads, ports, and airports. Community-based job creation initiatives targeting youth and vulnerable populations were also noted.

Prime Minister Barre questioned ministers about their national development strategies and emphasized the importance of fulfilling promises made to the public.

He urged all ministries to intensify their efforts, stressing that performance will be monitored and evaluated individually.

Since its formation three years ago, the DanQaran government says it has delivered tangible gains in economic growth, improved security, and enhanced public services, while advancing national unity and state-building efforts.