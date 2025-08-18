Somalia: Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre Launches Ministerial Accountability Process

18 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday formally launched a performance review process for government ministers, aimed at assessing progress made by ministries over the past year in line with the priorities of his "DanQaran" administration.

The accountability exercise began with ministries under the Economic Development Pillar, which presented achievements and future plans aligned with the government's National Transformation Plan and prior performance pledges signed with the prime minister.

Key accomplishments highlighted include increased domestic revenue, implementation of modern financial systems, promotion of industrialization and trade facilitation, attraction of foreign investment, agricultural development, and improved irrigation systems.

Ministries also reported progress in marine resource management and infrastructure projects such as roads, ports, and airports. Community-based job creation initiatives targeting youth and vulnerable populations were also noted.

Prime Minister Barre questioned ministers about their national development strategies and emphasized the importance of fulfilling promises made to the public.

He urged all ministries to intensify their efforts, stressing that performance will be monitored and evaluated individually.

Since its formation three years ago, the DanQaran government says it has delivered tangible gains in economic growth, improved security, and enhanced public services, while advancing national unity and state-building efforts.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.