Uganda Embassy in Washington Launches Export Readiness Training for 100 Artisans

Kampala — The Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in Washington, in partnership with today launched a six-day training program designed to enhance the skills of 100 Ugandan artisans to explore entry opportunities for their products in the US market. The initiative is funded through the Economic and Commercial Diplomacy (ECD) Fund of the Ugandan Mission to Washington DC, aimed at promoting Uganda's exports and strengthening international trade ties.

Running from 18th - 23rd August in Kampala, the program will equip artisans producing African crafts and souvenir merchandise with practical skills in product development, finishing techniques, and market alignment to meet international standards.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the initiative is part of Uganda's broader strategy to expand cultural exports and create sustainable livelihoods for local artisans.

Uganda's exports to the United States have grown nearly 28-fold between 1996 and 2022, according to data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS). From under US$10 million in the late 1990s, exports surged to US$62 million in 2017, before reaching record highs of US$87 million in 2021 and US$89 million in 2022. Key drivers include coffee, vanilla, and specialty goods, underscoring the potential of Uganda's high-value products to strengthen trade ties, diversify exports, and fuel economic growth. Expanding artisan crafts into this pipeline represents a new opportunity to create jobs, empower communities, and position Uganda more competitively in the global creative economy.

"Uganda's crafts represent not only creativity but also identity and opportunity. Through this program, we are positioning our artisans to access new markets, increase their incomes, and showcase Uganda's cultural heritage on the global stage," said Benon Kayemba; Head of Consular Services, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The six-day program includes discovery sessions, product development workshops, and practical training in export standards. The highlight will be a final showcase on 23rd August, where artisans will present newly developed products reflecting both cultural heritage and global market appeal.

Facilitator Elaine Robnett Moore, an internationally recognized trainer, emphasized the importance of aligning craft products with evolving international markets.

"Ugandan artisans are gifted and their work is unique. This program is about refining what they already do so well, and ensuring that their products can compete on the shelves of global trade hubs," she said.

The initiative is expected to strengthen Uganda's cultural exports, enhance artisan incomes, and position Uganda as a key player in the global creative economy. Throughout the week, artisans' stories and training milestones will be documented, highlighting the human impact of Uganda's growing creative export sector.