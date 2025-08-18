Zimbabwe: Thief Caught Wearing Stolen Clothes While Trying to Sell Loot to Police Officers

A MAN from Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central province was recently sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment for unlawful entry and theft.

Tinashe Chiwara (23) appeared at Mt Darwin Magistrates Court where he was slapped with 12 months jail term of which four months were suspended for five years on condition on good behaviour. He will, therefore, serve an effective eight months behind bars.

Court heard that on July 18, 2025, in Dzeka village, accused person broke a window to gain access into Ephiphania Madzonganyika (56), who was away in Harare. The house had been left in the care of her landlady.

Once inside the house, Chiwara stole household items, including three blankets, a 3kg gas tank, two pairs of trousers, a pair of black sneakers , a wristwatch, socks and salt shaker, all valued at US$70.

The following day, the victim reported the burglary to the neighbourhood watch committee (NWC), which tracked Chiwara's footprints, leading to recovery of some stolen blankets hidden in the nearby Chisa mountain.

The offender was later found at Mukuradzi River Police Base attempting to sell the gas tank and another blanket to police officers, resulting in his arrest. Upon his arrest, Chiwara was wearing some of the stolen clothes, which were positively identified by the owner.

All property was recovered.