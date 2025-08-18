Zimbabwe: Thief Caught Wearing Stolen Clothes While Trying to Sell Loot to Police Officers

17 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A MAN from Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central province was recently sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment for unlawful entry and theft.

Tinashe Chiwara (23) appeared at Mt Darwin Magistrates Court where he was slapped with 12 months jail term of which four months were suspended for five years on condition on good behaviour. He will, therefore, serve an effective eight months behind bars.

Court heard that on July 18, 2025, in Dzeka village, accused person broke a window to gain access into Ephiphania Madzonganyika (56), who was away in Harare. The house had been left in the care of her landlady.

Once inside the house, Chiwara stole household items, including three blankets, a 3kg gas tank, two pairs of trousers, a pair of black sneakers , a wristwatch, socks and salt shaker, all valued at US$70.

The following day, the victim reported the burglary to the neighbourhood watch committee (NWC), which tracked Chiwara's footprints, leading to recovery of some stolen blankets hidden in the nearby Chisa mountain.

The offender was later found at Mukuradzi River Police Base attempting to sell the gas tank and another blanket to police officers, resulting in his arrest. Upon his arrest, Chiwara was wearing some of the stolen clothes, which were positively identified by the owner.

All property was recovered.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.