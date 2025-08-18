Government has revealed that local authorities failed to meet their service delivery targets in 2024.

Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe said this during the 2024 Local Authorities' Performance Outcome feedback workshop held in Harare Thursday.

"Today, we gather not just to review performance, but to recommit to the social contract between government and citizens. A contract that is measured in clean water supply, functioning sanitation, well-maintained roads, and refuse collections.

"As we reflect on the performance of our local authorities, it is essential to acknowledge the policy landscape that will inform our next steps.

"The recent performance outcomes and new significant challenges, none of our local authorities exceeded their targets," Garwe said.

The minister stated the failure by the local councils to reach targets was a reminder that something must be done urgently.

"In the concerning percentage of what rural and urban councils failed below expectations, this data sets as a wake-up call for all of us," added Garwe saying in the length of these outcomes, councils must strategically adapt from the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), 2021 to 2025, to the forthcoming National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), 2026 to 2030.

He stressed that this transition represented not just a change in policy direction, but a critical opportunity to recalibrate government's approach to local governance, which is central to minimum savings in different standards.

NDS2 focuses on enhancing the capabilities of local authorities, ensuring that they are equipped to meet the demands of services delivered in a rapidly changing environment.

"Central to our discussions today is the Cultural Action Group, which is fed with the minimum services delivered standards. And these standards are essential for establishing the baseline for services delivered across all our local authorities.

"They will say this is a guide for local authorities to elevate their performance and ensure that every citizen receives the quality services they deserve.

"It is, therefore, imperative that we institutionalise these standards and hold ourselves accountable for meeting them," said Garwe.

The minister urged authorities to be focused.

"As we confront the realities of our current performance, let us not lose sight of our goals. The vision of a prosperous and empowered upper-middle income society by year 2030 is within our reach, but it requires a refereeing commitment and collective effort," said Garwe.

In Zimbabwe, there are 32 urban councils and 60 rural councils, giving a total of 92 councils countrywide.