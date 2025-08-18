Zimbabwe: Man Jailed for Blowing Colleague's U.S.$2,600 Meant to Buy Airtime Recharge Cards

A BINGA magistrate has sentenced a local man to an effective eight months imprisonment for blowing US$2,640 entrusted to him to buy airtime recharge cards for resale.

Kelvin Muzamba (27) appeared at Binga Magistrates' Court facing a charge of theft of trust property and was sentenced to 24 months' in jail. Of these, eight months were set aside while a further eight were suspended on condition he restitutes US$2,640 on or before November 30, 2025.

Court heard that on an unknown date in July 2025 to August 2025, and at Binga Centre the victim Birthman Misi gave the offender US$2,640 with specific instructions to buy airtime recharge cards.

It was further heard that, instead of buying the airtime recharge cards the offender converted the money to his own use.

The offence was discovered when Misi asked for his money back after realising that the airtime recharge cards had not been purchased. The offender failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

The total stolen sum was US$2,640 and nothing was recovered.