Zimbabwe: Davido Confirmed to Perfom At Scorpion Kings Live With Friends

After weeks of unveiling a star-studded lineup through their "Meet Our Friends" series, the Scorpion Kings have announced a fifth bonus episode, revealing African megastar Davido as the final addition.

The multi-award-winning Afrobeats icon is set to bring his global hits and electric stage presence to Loftus Versfeld, performing for thousands of fans.

"Davido is family. Having him with us makes this a truly continental moment," said DJ Maphorisa, with Kabza De Small adding, "We've built this lineup to be history-making and Davido is the perfect final piece."

In a special moment on August 29th, legendary South African composer and musician Caiphus Semenya will be honored live at the show.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa recently visited Semenya, and this tribute will cement the event as not only a music festival but also a celebration of African artistry across generations.

Fans can also anticipate a remix from the Kings of one of Semenya's timeless songs, a reimagining that blends South African musical heritage with contemporary Amapiano.

The main stage will feature a genre-spanning roster of stars, including Ami Faku, Aymos, Bontle Smith, Cassper Nyovest, Daliwonga, Davido, Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, Kwesta, Mafikizolo, Mawhoo, Mlindo The Vocalist, Msaki, Mthunzi, Njelic, Nkosazana Daughter, Nokwazi, Oskido, Phila Dlozi, Ricky Lenyora, Sizwe Alakine, Sjava, Thatohatsi, Tracy, Uhuru, Umthakathi Kush, Uncool MC, and Young Stunna, alongside the Scorpion Kings.

The pre-show stage will kick off the celebration early, keeping fans moving with performances from 25K, Ba Bethe Ga Shoazen, Banques, Blxckie, Christos, DBN Gogo, Dihno, Dlala Thukzin, Venom, and Vinny Da Vinci, ensuring a full-day music experience before the main event.

With Davido's inclusion, the tribute to Caiphus Semenya, and a lineup featuring some of Africa's most celebrated artists, Betway Presents Scorpion Kings Live with Friends is poised to be the biggest Amapiano and African music festival in South African history.