Africa: Kenya Out to Seal Group a Supremacy As Zambia Fight for Pride

For Kenya, qualification for the quarter-finals has already been secured, but Sunday's final Group A clash against Zambia is about much more than a place in the last eight.

It is about proving dominance on home soil, cementing their rise under Benni McCarthy, and silencing any lingering doubts about their ability to challenge for the CHAN 2024 crown.

Kenya's Moment to Define Authority

The Harambee Stars sit top of Group A with seven points, ahead of Morocco and DR Congo, and will want to finish unbeaten in front of a packed Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

McCarthy insists his players must view the clash as more than just a formality.

"When everybody said Group of Death, we would probably have had zero points after four games, but we found ourselves sitting on top of the mountain, and now we really want to enjoy that view on top of that mountain," McCarthy said.

He has repeatedly stressed that the job is not done.

"Tomorrow is a game where we must win... we are not focusing on the qualification because we have already been qualified, and it's just all about finishing off a really good game plan that we have had so far."

McCarthy has already overseen wins against Morocco and DR Congo--both considered heavyweights of the competition--and insists this match is about stamping authority.

"I will say to the players, in order to be the best, you have to be the best, and I think we've proven that throughout the group stages against DRC, Angola and Morocco.

"They are probably the three most favourite teams that could have gone and won this CHAN.

"I give credit to the players, but now, we want to make a statement by winning tomorrow so that no one can say it was by chance or by luck. It was by sheer hard work and patience from the team and everyone else."

The Players' Drive to Deliver at Home

Kenya's players are also keen to reward their supporters. Defender Daniel Sakari underlined the importance of home backing: "We want to finish on a high and definitely as a team, each and every game is crucial. We have prepared well for the Zambia game and all of us have the ambition to win.

"Of course we are playing at home and we want to ensure that we make the best representation and make our country proud.

"The 27,000 fans who will be in the stadium tomorrow mean a lot to us and we know they are going to push us to get a good result."

Zambia's Pride on the Line

For Zambia, the story is very different. Three defeats from three games mean the Chipolopolo are already eliminated, but head coach Avram Grant insists the team will fight to end on a high.

"Our aim is to win," Grant said.

"Yes, this is our last game, unfortunately. But this tournament was very important for me and for all the staff. It's a new team, and we wanted to see who is available for the national team."

Grant acknowledged Kenya's strong tactical discipline but stressed that his youthful side continues to grow with every match.

"Kenya is a really good side especially defensively and how they set up tactically as a team. It won't be an easy match for sure but the ambition is to do better and get a win in this competition. The primary objective has always been to improve the team and expose our local players to international competition."

The former Chelsea and Ghana coach also pointed to progress despite poor results.

"In my first four games as Zambia coach, the team conceded two goals each time. But then we kept four consecutive clean sheets, Grant said.

"That's progress. Even here, with many young players, the focus is always on improvement and preparing players who can step up to the first team."

Zambia's Captain Calls for Redemption

Captain Kelvin Kampamba echoed his coach's sentiment, stressing the importance of pride and redemption.

"We want to bow out on a high, with a win. Kenya is not an easy opponent. They are at home and will be backed by the whole stadium but we want to also show that we are a good side.

"We have lost all our matches but we have to do something for our country especially the fans who feel we have let them down and try to get a win."

A Rivalry Rekindled

This will be the 35th meeting between Kenya and Zambia, with the Copper Bullets historically dominant with 21 wins to Kenya's six.

However, Kenya triumphed in their most recent encounter, a 2-1 friendly in 2020.

This will be their first meeting at CHAN level--one that carries very different stakes for each side.

For Kenya, the mission is to finish top of the group and march into the knockouts with authority.

For Zambia, it is a chance to restore pride and leave the tournament with their heads held high.