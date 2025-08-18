Africa: Two-Time Champions Morocco and DR Congo Clash in Survival Showdown At CHAN

When Morocco and DR Congo step onto the pitch at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, 17 August 2025, it won't just be about three points -- it will be a meeting of tradition, pride, and survival at the TotalEnergies CHAN 2024.

Both sides are former champions, both tied on six points, and both carrying the weight of expectation from fans who know that success at this stage can set the tone for a deep run.

For Morocco, a draw will be enough to ensure a place in the quarter-finals.

For DR Congo, only victory will do. It is this razor-thin margin that has set the stage for one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures of the group stage.

Morocco Eye Quarter-Final Ticket With Determination

The Atlas Lions come into the match knowing they have two options: win or draw. Either will guarantee passage to the next round, but head coach Tarek Sektioui insists his side are only thinking about victory.

"This is a very crucial match for us and our ambition is to get into the quarter finals. A win is all we are searching for. Our players have remained very professional, very committed to getting the win against a very tough opponent," Sektioui said.

"DR Congo have shown their worth as a team and have shown they are not an easy team. It is our ambition to go as far as possible in this competition and winning against the DRC would be great for us."

Defender Mohamed Moufid echoed the coach's sentiments, stressing the need for grit and resilience.

"It is not an easy match but one that we must play with a lot of courage and sacrifice. DR Congo have shown what they are worth as a team and it is not an opponent we can face lightly, said Moufid.

"We want to go to the next round and we have to sacrifice and play with a lot of heart."

DR Congo Under Pressure but Unbowed

While Morocco enjoy the luxury of multiple scenarios, DR Congo's mission is straightforward: they must win. The Leopards' head coach Otis Ngoma knows the stakes.

"It is not an easy match. These are two former champions meeting and there is a lot at stake. More so on the day, we have a quarter final ticket to play for," the DR Congo coach Ngoma said.

"Everyone wants to progress to the next round. We have been improving in each game but again every time we look at what we did not do well and try to improve and also strengthen where we were okay.

"Against Angola in our last match we did very well especially offensively and this is an area we have to be very good at if we are to get a chance in the quarter finals."

Their challenge is compounded by the suspension of Papy Kokeleya, leaving a void at left-back.

The responsibility will likely fall to 21-year-old Jacques Kapanga Mwimba, a player tipped as one of the brightest young talents in the Congolese domestic league.

For midfielder Age Basiala, the path is clear: focus, discipline, and seizing the moment.

"Everyone knows that Morocco is not an easy team. They are one of the favourites for this Cup and we need to try and get into the game as quickly as possible and make less mistakes," he said

"Against such an opponent, any small mistake you make, you get punished. We really want to make the quarter finals and that means we have to win tomorrow."

Two Titans, One Ticket

Morocco and DR Congo share a proud CHAN legacy, each having lifted the trophy twice.

Their pedigree adds extra weight to a contest that could end another champion's dream in the group stage.

Kenya's simultaneous clash with Zambia only heightens the intrigue.

A slip from the Harambee Stars could reshuffle the standings, but the Leopards cannot afford to rely on what happens elsewhere. For them, only three points matter.

What's at Stake

For Morocco, Sunday offers the chance to stamp their authority and head into the knockouts as one of the tournament favourites.

For DR Congo, it is about defying fatigue, overcoming adversity, and keeping alive their quest for a record-equalling third title.

The drama of Nyayo Stadium promises not only a test of tactics but also of mental strength and endurance.

As two giants of African football collide, only one will emerge with certainty of a place in the last eight.