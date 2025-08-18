Africa: Twice Crowned - Feisal Salum the Beating Heart of Tanzania's CHAN 2024 Campaign

17 August 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

At the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) Pamoja 2024, few players have embodied consistency and class like Tanzania's midfield orchestrator, Feisal Salum Abdallah.

The 25-year-old has not only anchored the Taifa Stars with authority but has also been the creative spark driving their unbeaten group stage run.

In a tournament built to showcase homegrown talent, Salum's performances have stood out, reaffirming his status as one of East Africa's finest.

Named TotalEnergies Man of the Match twice in three games -- first against Burkina Faso and again against the Central African Republic -- Salum's dominance reflects both his individual brilliance and Tanzania's collective ambition.

Even in a goalless draw that capped their group stage, his influence was unmistakable. Now, as Tanzania head into the quarter-finals, all eyes are on Salum to carry the same energy into the knockout rounds.

Crowned Twice, but Hungry for More

Speaking after collecting his second individual award of the tournament, Salum could not hide his delight but quickly turned the focus to the team's bigger objectives.

"Thank God for these results, and also for being crowned Man of the Match once again. We finished the group stage of the tournament well, and now we are focusing on the quarter-finals."

Respect for the Opponents

Despite the stalemate, Salum was quick to acknowledge the resilience of the Central African Republic, who pushed the Taifa Stars to their limits.

His coach, Hamad Suleiman, also echoed that sentiment.

"We played according to our plan in this match, but the Central African Republic team was very tough, so the match was difficult. The opposing players closed off all our paths, and we tried hard to achieve a positive result in that match."

Dissatisfaction Despite Qualification

For Salum and his teammates, topping the group unbeaten was not enough to overshadow the frustration of not securing a third straight victory.

The midfielder admitted his disappointment at the missed opportunities.

"We are not satisfied with the draw against the Central African Republic, because we did not win. We had chances to score, but we were unable to convert them into goals."

Eyes on the Knockouts

With the group stage behind them, the Taifa Stars now turn their focus to the business end of the competition.

Salum stressed the importance of preparation and strategy for the upcoming quarter-final.

"We are looking forward to the quarter-final match, and we will develop a strategy to win that match."

His words sum up the mood in Tanzania's camp: proud of progress so far, but determined to deliver more.

For Salum, this CHAN has been about more than just individual glory -- it is about leading his nation toward what could be their first-ever continental triumph.

