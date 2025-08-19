Zimbabweans Shot Dead in Limpopo, South African Police Launch Manhunt

Limpopo police have launched a massive manhunt after two Zimbabwean nationals were brutally gunned down at Ha-Rangani Village in the Masisi policing area, Vhembe District, early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene at around 07:30 am on August 17 and discovered a grisly double murder.

"Inside the vehicle, a man was found seated in the driver's seat with multiple gunshot wounds. The second victim was found nearby, also fatally wounded with several gunshots," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

The victims, aged 30 and 28, were originally from Bulawayo. One had been living at Musina Location while the other resided in Ha-Rangani Village.

At the crime scene, police recovered live ammunition, several spent cartridges and a cellphone belonging to one of the deceased.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe vowed that law enforcement would leave no stone unturned.

"Resources have been mobilised to track down the suspects," she said.

A case of two counts of murder has been opened at Masisi Police Station and referred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for further investigation.

Police have appealed for public assistance in hunting down the killers.

"Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects must urgently contact Lieutenant Colonel Rodney Ndou at 082 807 2666, their nearest police station, or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111," SAPS said, adding that anonymous tip-offs could also be made via the MySAPS App.