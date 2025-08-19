Zimbabwe: Fresh Fire Ravages Glen View Complex, Traders Count Loses

18 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Shalom Shawurwa

A fire has swept through part of Harare's Glen View Area 8 Home Industry Complex yesterday destroying dozens of workshops and leaving traders counting losses worth thousands of dollars.

The blaze broke out just three weeks after another fire that reduced the complex to ashes with President Emmerson Mnangagwa declaring a state of disaster.

In the latest fire, no injuries were reported, but carpentry stalls, furniture workshops and stocks of timber and upholstery materials were reduced to ashes.

Witnesses said the flames spread quickly through the complex, fueled by highly flammable materials.

Firefighters struggled to contain the inferno, hindered by poor road access and a shortage of hydrants.

Harare City Council's Small to Medium Enterprises Committee chair Councillor Denford Ngadziore described the incident as a "tragic setback", urging authorities to accelerate relocation plans.

"This is no longer just about relocation, it is a necessity if we are to protect jobs and lives," he said.

Many traders said they had lost everything, including stock purchased on credit.

"I had just bought timber worth US$2,000 on loan, and everything is gone," said carpenter Tatenda Moyo.

The government has promised to work with SMEs associations to provide secure, modern facilities.

Officials say plans are underway to establish industrial parks to replace the ageing complex.

