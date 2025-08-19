Zimbabwe: Prominent Harare Businessman Shot Dead in Suspected Robbery

18 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Shalom Shawurwa

Prominent businessman Joseph 'Mutangaz' Mutangadura has been shot dead in what police believe was an armed robbery.

The businessman is said to have been attacked at his Lisheen Estate farmhouse in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police say seven suspected robbers stormed the property, demanding cash.

When Mutangadura reportedly told them the daily takings were kept at the abattoir, he was shot in the stomach and chest.

The gang fled the scene soon after.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur ran several ventures, including Lisheen Estate, a chain of butcheries, and the Mutangadura Hideout entertainment venue.

Detectives have been deployed to the farm to gather evidence.

A police spokesperson confirmed investigations are under way but no arrests have been made.

