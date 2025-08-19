Zimbabwe: Fans Turned My Life Around Says Jah Prayzah

18 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai a Ziumbwa

Zimbabwean music star Jah Prayzah has paid tribute to his fans, crediting them for lifting him from obscurity to national recognition.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the Kutonga Kwaro hitmaker born Mukudzeyi Mukombe recalled his difficult early years, saying he once walked from Budiriro to Harare's city centre just to record music.

"I once walked from Budiriro into town to record a song. No one looked at me or even knew who I was because I was completely ignored," he said.

Jah Prayzah reflected on the role of faith and fan support in shaping his journey.

"You were my supporters, you welcomed me and changed my life, and I stood among those who mourned. They did what God did, they made me an example of a rock that came from the dust," he wrote.

But the musician admitted not everyone has embraced his growth.

"I feel sorry for those who wanted me to remain the person you see in that picture, those who say that if I were to break through this year, the sky has its own destiny for me," he added.

His story, from a struggling dreamer on Harare's streets to a household name, stands as both an inspiration and a reminder of how determination and public support can rewrite destinies.

