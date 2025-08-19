Zimbabwe: Residents Slam City Officials Over Wetland 'Vandalism' in Tafara

18 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai a Ziumbwa

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has accused the City of Harare of negligence and insincerity after construction began on a protected wetland in Tafara's Gosden area near Mabvuku Cemetery.

In a statement, CHRA condemned the allocation of residential stands on the wetland, which was gazetted in 2023 under Section 113(1) of the Environmental Management Act as a protected ecological zone.

"This wetland is not only a critical water source but also rich in biodiversity. Allowing construction here will destroy the free ecological services residents have relied on for generations," CHRA said.

The row comes just weeks after Zimbabwe hosted the Ramsar COP15 summit on wetland conservation where officials pledged to protect sensitive ecosystems.

"It's appalling that while Zimbabwe has been showcasing its wetland commitments on the international stage, back home the same officials are presiding over their destruction," the residents' group added.

Despite warnings from civil society, heavy machinery and graders have continued to clear the land.

CHRA said it had raised concerns with both the City of Harare and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) as early as October 2024 but no action was taken.

City officials have previously dismissed such concerns, claiming illegal housing developments often occur "overnight." But CHRA rejected that explanation, calling it a "convenient excuse."

"These developments are happening in broad daylight, under the watch of local officials. That is why we demand that the City's Development Control Unit act decisively to halt this environmental vandalism," the statement read.

