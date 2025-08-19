Ethiopia: News - Armed Attack By 'Unidentified' Assailants Near Addis Abeba Leaves Three Bank Employees, 11 Security Forces Dead

18 August 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — An attack by yet "unidentified" armed individuals in Sululta woreda, North Shewa zone of Oromia region, some 31 kms north of the capital Addis Abeba, on Friday, 16 August, left three employees of the Cooperative Bank of Oromia and 11 security forces dead, according to Tolera Shula, head of the bank's marketing and public relations department.

Tolera told Addis Standard that the incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. near the town of Chancho, as bank employees were transporting cash by car from the Mulo branch to Addis Abeba. "Four people survived the attack and are currently receiving medical assistance," he said.

The victims included two drivers and a courier assigned to transport the money.

In a statement of condolence issued on Saturday, the bank's Board of Directors and management expressed "profound sadness" over the deaths of Kasahun Hinkosa, Gemechu Tilahun, and Mesay Abera, extending their "deepest condolences" to families, friends, and colleagues.

According to Tolera, the bodies of the deceased employees were examined at St. Paul's Hospital in the capital Addis Abeba before being sent to their respective families in Burayu, Sandafa, both and Gambella.

He added that the perpetrators were "armed groups," but said a detailed investigation into their identities is underway, and the Cooperative Bank of Oromia is following the matter closely.

The incident is the latest in a string of armed attacks targeting vehicles, including public transports, traveling through various parts of Oromia regional state.

At least seven people were killed last April in an attack on a public vehicle in the Abe Dongoro district of the Horo Guduru Wollega zone, Oromia region. The assault occurred on just a week after a similar attack in the same area left more than 20 people dead and three others abducted.

In July last year, more than 150 university students were kidnapped near Garba Guracha town in the North Showa zone of Oromia regional state. The students were traveling from Debark University, in the Amhara regional state, to Addis Abeba, the capital when they were kidnapped by armed men.

Although, incidents of abduction and killing for ransom are widespread in the region, Tolera said that aside from the loss of life, "the armed individuals did not steal the money that was being transported to Addis Abeba," leaving the motifs behinds the Friday attacks unclear.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

