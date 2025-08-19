Zimbabwe: Former Warriors Striker Tendai Ndoro Dies

18 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

Former Warriors and Orlando Pirates striker Tendai has died. He was 40.

Reports say he was found dead in his apartment in South Africa.

Belgian based former footballer Cephas Chimedza broke the news on Facebook with Ndoro's picture in Warriors colours accompanied by a caption "Fire (as Ndoro was known) R.I.P Chief Striker"

Ndoro arrived in South Africa in 2013 with Mpumalanga Black Aces after starring in the Cosafa Cup with the Warriors and Chicken Inn.

His prolific form earned him a move to Orlando Pirates before going on to have stints in Saudi Arabia with Al-Faisaly, Ajax Cape Town, Highlands Park and Al-Orouba in Oman.

However, back in 2021, there were major concerns about the striker as images of him surfaced on social media painting a bleak picture of his health and there were suggestions he even lost his eyesight.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.