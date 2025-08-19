Zimbabwe: Former Warriors and Orlando Pirates Striker Tendai Ndoro Dies

Former Warriors and Orlando Pirates striker, Tendai Ndoro, has died aged 40.

Ndoro was found dead in his apartment in South Africa, Monday.

Nicknamed Fire, the ex-Orlando Pirate player was forced into early retirement due to a diabetic illness.

Ndoro played for several teams during his lengthy career, which started in Zimbabwe and took him to South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

The former Chicken Inn player is one of the few Zimbabwean players to score at AFCON, a feat he achieved during the 2017 edition against Tunisia.

More to follow...