Tanzania Envisions a Civilized General Elections Campaign

18 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — The Registrar of Political Parties, Justice Francis Mutungi, has called on political party leaders in Tanzania to ensure that campaigns for the 2025 General Election are conducted peacefully in a civilized manner, without the use of abusive language, insults, or actions that could endanger national peace and unity.

Speaking on August 18, 2025, during a training session on the Election Expenses Act for national leaders of political parties held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam, Justice Mutungi emphasized that political parties have a responsibility to uphold the principles of peace and national cohesion.

"Go and conduct civilised campaigns while promoting your candidates. Completely avoid abusive language, insults, incitement, or any actions that could disrupt the peace and stability of our nation," said Justice Mutungi.

He further stated that peace and unity are a legacy left by the nation's founding fathers, and political leaders must set a good example for the public.

"Remember, there is life after the elections. Elections are not the end of politics or development. Let us pass on this peace to the current and future generations," he added.

Justice Mutungi also urged leaders not to be swayed by misinformation that may spread through social media and other groups in society, stressing that the election will go on as scheduled.

"You may be told that the election won't happen--don't lose hope. The election is happening, and the most important thing is to ensure that we hold a free and fair election. You are the frontline agents in making that a reality," he emphasized.

