Tanzania: Call for Political Parties to Adhere to Election Spending Rules

18 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nancy Mawole

Dar es Salaam — THE Chairperson of Tanzania's Council of Political Parties, Juma Khatibu, has asked all political party leaders and officials in the country to follow the rules about election spending. This is to help prepare for the General Election that will happen in October 2025.

He spoke on August 18, 2025, during a training at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam.

The training was about the law that controls how money is used during elections. Khatibu said it is important for everyone to understand and respect this law so that elections can be fair, open, and trusted.

Khatibu also thanked the Registrar of Political Parties, Justice Francis Mutungi, for planning the training. He said it was a good idea to bring together national leaders and party officials to learn about the law.

"Honorable Guest of Honor, we thank you for your strong leadership. This training on the Election Expenses Act is very important. It helps reduce problems and makes our democracy stronger," said Khatibu.

The goal of the training was to help political parties understand the rules about campaign money and to make sure they follow the law as the election gets closer.

