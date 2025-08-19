Nigerian Claiming Boko Haram Persecution, Wife, Children to Be Deported From Canada

The Nigerian claimed Boko Haram terrorists attacked his home in 2018, killing his cat, and later attempted to kidnap his son. He said the Nigerian police failed to act when he reported the incidents.

A Nigerian man who says he converted from Islam to Christianity and was hunted by Boko Haram has lost his last-minute legal fight to remain in Canada, paving the way for his deportation with his wife and two sons this week, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

In a decision issued Friday, Federal Court Justice Roger Lafrenière dismissed the motion of Adeniyi Muftau Gbadamosi, his wife Olabisi Sherifat, and their sons Olamilekan Malik and Olamiposi Shuaib, who asked for a stay of removal until their application for judicial review of a negative Pre-Removal Risk Assessment (PRRA) could be heard.

The family, who are Nigerian citizens, first fled Nigeria in 2018 after Mr Gbadamosi claimed Boko Haram threatened him for converting to Christianity and speaking out against the extremist group.

In sworn statements, he said militants attacked his home in Southern Nigeria in early 2018, killing the family's cat, and later attempted to kidnap his son. He said the Nigerian police failed to act when he reported the incidents.

The Gbadamosis initially applied for asylum in the United States in December 2018 but failed to appear for interviews.

In July 2019, they crossed into Canada and sought refugee protection. However, Canadian authorities found them ineligible to pursue a claim because they had already filed for asylum in the U.S.

They then applied for a PRRA, submitting new evidence of alleged threats. An oral hearing was held in March 2025. Still, their application was refused on 31 March this year, with an officer concluding that the family could safely relocate to Port Harcourt in southern Nigeria. In this area, Boko Haram has little to no influence, the official argued.

In his ruling, Justice Lafrenière upheld that reasoning, finding no "serious issue" with the PRRA decision that would justify halting removal. He noted that while Mr Gbadamosi argued that the officer minimised the risks, the decision was based on extensive country evidence showing Boko Haram's capacity to track individuals is limited outside northern Nigeria.

"The Applicants have failed to articulate any error in the PRRA Officer's reasoning," Justice Lafrenière wrote. "Their argument amounts to a disagreement with the weighing of the evidence."

The family also argued that Olabisi suffers from major depressive disorder with psychotic features, producing a doctor's note to that effect, and that removal would worsen her condition.

But the judge ruled that psychological distress linked to deportation does not meet the legal threshold of irreparable harm.

While expressing sympathy, he noted the medical note was "paltry," undated, and lacking detail, and said claims that Nigeria's health system could not provide adequate care did not justify a stay.

The court also dismissed the family's argument that their pending humanitarian and compassionate (H&C) application should delay removal, noting such applications are routinely processed even after removal from Canada.

Having failed to meet the legal test for a stay -- showing a serious issue, irreparable harm, and balance of convenience -- the Gbadamosis' motion was dismissed.

Unless another court intervenes, they are scheduled to be deported to Nigeria on August 19, 2025, at 5:10 p.m. The court advises them to establish a home in Port Harcourt instead of fleeing to Canada in fear of Boko Haram.