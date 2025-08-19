Zimbabwe: Chiwenga Takes Fresh Swipe At Chivayo Over Luxury Car Gifts

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has taken another jab at controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo, asserting that his practice of handing out vehicles and cash gifts to individuals of his choosing will soon come to an end.

Chiwenga has previously described corruption as a national security threat that must be addressed. He has also been on Chivayo's case, albeit without mentioning him by name, having at one point used the term "chigananda" to refer to individuals who amass wealth with no clear and traceable work associated with their companies or organisations.

Corruption is widely considered a cancer that is eroding Zimbabwe's economy, with an estimated US$2 billion worth of minerals and illicit deals contributing to the draining of the country's already ailing economy.

Speaking at an Anti-Drug and Substance Abuse Campaign at the New Highfields Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, where he urged youths to abstain from drugs and substance abuse, Chiwenga reiterated his disapproval of the behaviour of unscrupulous businessmen who state:

"While young people are perishing by abusing drugs and substances, others are told that, I will give you car tomorrow free of charge," he said, to cheers from the congregation.

Others called on Chiwenga to continue his anti-corruption drive, whilst also turning their attention to teachers, recognising them as a fount of knowledge and key partners in combating drug and substance abuse amongst the youth population.

"Teachers who may be here, you are a fountain of knowledge and key in fighting the drug and substance abuse scourge," Chiwenga stated.