Zimbabwe: Chiwenga Takes Fresh Swipe At Chivayo Over Luxury Car Gifts

18 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has taken another jab at controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo, asserting that his practice of handing out vehicles and cash gifts to individuals of his choosing will soon come to an end.

Chiwenga has previously described corruption as a national security threat that must be addressed. He has also been on Chivayo's case, albeit without mentioning him by name, having at one point used the term "chigananda" to refer to individuals who amass wealth with no clear and traceable work associated with their companies or organisations.

Corruption is widely considered a cancer that is eroding Zimbabwe's economy, with an estimated US$2 billion worth of minerals and illicit deals contributing to the draining of the country's already ailing economy.

Speaking at an Anti-Drug and Substance Abuse Campaign at the New Highfields Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, where he urged youths to abstain from drugs and substance abuse, Chiwenga reiterated his disapproval of the behaviour of unscrupulous businessmen who state:

"While young people are perishing by abusing drugs and substances, others are told that, I will give you car tomorrow free of charge," he said, to cheers from the congregation.

Others called on Chiwenga to continue his anti-corruption drive, whilst also turning their attention to teachers, recognising them as a fount of knowledge and key partners in combating drug and substance abuse amongst the youth population.

"Teachers who may be here, you are a fountain of knowledge and key in fighting the drug and substance abuse scourge," Chiwenga stated.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.